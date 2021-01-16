On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Weber State’s 22 3s buries NCCAA-level Yellowstone Christian

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:36 pm
< a min read
      

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Darweshi Hunter had 17 points off the bench to lift Weber State to a 124-44 win over NCCAA-member Yellowstone Christian on Saturday.

The Wildcats set a program record with 22 3-pointers (in 33 attempts). Weber State finished 47 for 69 (68.1%) and had 15 players enter the scoring column.

Michal Kozak had 14 points for Weber State (5-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Dontay Bassett added 13 points and Cody Carlson had 12 points.

It was the first time this season Weber State scored at least 100 points.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

TJ Rivera had 17 points for the Centurions and Derrian Reed added 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration