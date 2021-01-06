Wednesday’s Scores

Trending:
By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 9:24 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 65, Cumberland 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Norfolk Christian School 58

Carroll County 53, Galax 37

Grafton 52, York 47

Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 43

Lloyd Bird 85, Midlothian 55

New Kent 65, Tabb 60

Norfolk Collegiate 55, Peninsula Catholic 49

Petersburg 67, Meadowbrook 49

Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63

Skyline 83, Manassas Park 71

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 61, Page County 39

William Monroe 51, Woodstock Central 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.

Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.

Bruton vs. Warhill, ccd.

Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.

Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ccd.

Forest Park vs. Woodbridge, ccd.

Giles vs. Glenvar, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Alleghany, ppd.

James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

Monacan vs. Cosby, ppd.

North Cross vs. Va. Episcopal, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Cave Spring, ccd.

Roanoke Catholic vs. William Fleming, ppd.

West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carroll County 59, Galax 7

Luray 40, Strasburg 29

Marion 63, Northwood 22

Radford 51, James River-Buchanan 3

Skyline 48, Manassas Park 8

South Lakes 69, Herndon 57

Stone Bridge 52, Briar Woods 34

West Springfield 44, Fairfax 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Gap vs. Bath County, ccd.

Cave Spring vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.

Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ppd.

Culpeper vs. James Monroe, ccd.

GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.

Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

