Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 65, Cumberland 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 78, Norfolk Christian School 58
Carroll County 53, Galax 37
Grafton 52, York 47
Hopewell 79, Dinwiddie 43
Lloyd Bird 85, Midlothian 55
New Kent 65, Tabb 60
Norfolk Collegiate 55, Peninsula Catholic 49
Petersburg 67, Meadowbrook 49
Powhatan 64, Clover Hill 63
Skyline 83, Manassas Park 71
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 61, Page County 39
William Monroe 51, Woodstock Central 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ccd.
Blacksburg vs. Salem, ppd.
Bruton vs. Warhill, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ccd.
Colonial Forge vs. Riverbend, ccd.
Forest Park vs. Woodbridge, ccd.
Giles vs. Glenvar, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Alleghany, ppd.
James Monroe vs. Culpeper, ccd.
Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.
Martinsville vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
Monacan vs. Cosby, ppd.
North Cross vs. Va. Episcopal, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Cave Spring, ccd.
Roanoke Catholic vs. William Fleming, ppd.
West Springfield vs. Fairfax, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 59, Galax 7
Luray 40, Strasburg 29
Marion 63, Northwood 22
Radford 51, James River-Buchanan 3
Skyline 48, Manassas Park 8
South Lakes 69, Herndon 57
Stone Bridge 52, Briar Woods 34
West Springfield 44, Fairfax 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Gap vs. Bath County, ccd.
Cave Spring vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ccd.
Chilhowie vs. Eastside, ppd.
Culpeper vs. James Monroe, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Glenvar vs. Giles, ppd.
Salem vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
