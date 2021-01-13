Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 51, Appomattox 34
Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 47
Courtland 65, Caroline 46
Dan River 29, Altavista 27
Dominion 53, Broad Run 43
Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 48
Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 54
Floyd County 61, Giles 25
Franklin 59, Amelia County 43
George Mason 58, Warren County 41
Grafton 48, Tabb 40
Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun Valley 67, OT
J.I. Burton 71, Holston 45
James Monroe 55, Chancellor 48
John Handley 90, Culpeper 49
Langley 59, Herndon 58
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 24
Midlothian 79, Powhatan 62
Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 59
Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Virginia Academy 57
Poquoson 59, Bruton 28
Pulaski County 74, Christiansburg 50
Rye Cove 50, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
South County 68, Fairfax 34
Union 69, Ridgeview 40
W.T. Woodson 64, James Robinson 30
Washington-Lee 43, McLean 38
Woodbridge 85, Gar-Field 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Culpeper vs. William Monroe, ccd.
John Champe vs. Osbourn, ppd.
Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.
Martinsville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Salem vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.
Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 46, Unity Reed High Schoo 40
Chancellor 52, James Monroe 39
Floyd County 64, Giles 63
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Rural Retreat 31
Herndon 43, Langley 33
John Handley 42, Culpeper 41
Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 25
Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 19
Patriot 44, Osbourn Park 36
South County 30, Fairfax 25
South Lakes 56, Yorktown 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Auburn vs. Bland County, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Honaker, ppd.
GW-Danville vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.
James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Osbourn vs. John Champe, ppd.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Salem, ppd.
Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.
Pulaski County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.
W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments