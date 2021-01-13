On Air: America in the Morning
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 9:57 pm
1 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 51, Appomattox 34

Colgan 56, Freedom (W) 47

Courtland 65, Caroline 46

Dan River 29, Altavista 27

Dominion 53, Broad Run 43

Eastern View 68, Spotsylvania 48

Fauquier 57, Kettle Run 54

Floyd County 61, Giles 25

Franklin 59, Amelia County 43

George Mason 58, Warren County 41

Grafton 48, Tabb 40

Heritage (Leesburg) 71, Loudoun Valley 67, OT

J.I. Burton 71, Holston 45

James Monroe 55, Chancellor 48

John Handley 90, Culpeper 49

Langley 59, Herndon 58

Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 24

Midlothian 79, Powhatan 62

Patriot 76, Osbourn Park 59

Paul VI Catholic High School 90, Virginia Academy 57

Poquoson 59, Bruton 28

Pulaski County 74, Christiansburg 50

Rye Cove 50, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

South County 68, Fairfax 34

Union 69, Ridgeview 40

W.T. Woodson 64, James Robinson 30

Washington-Lee 43, McLean 38

Woodbridge 85, Gar-Field 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bassett vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Culpeper vs. William Monroe, ccd.

John Champe vs. Osbourn, ppd.

Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd.

Martinsville vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Salem vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Roanoke Catholic, ppd.

Yorktown vs. South Lakes, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 46, Unity Reed High Schoo 40

Chancellor 52, James Monroe 39

Floyd County 64, Giles 63

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Rural Retreat 31

Herndon 43, Langley 33

John Handley 42, Culpeper 41

Loudoun County 55, Park View-Sterling 25

Loudoun Valley 54, Heritage (Leesburg) 19

Patriot 44, Osbourn Park 36

South County 30, Fairfax 25

South Lakes 56, Yorktown 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Bland County, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Honaker, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Bassett, ppd.

James River-Buchanan vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Osbourn vs. John Champe, ppd.

Patrick Henry-Roanoke vs. Salem, ppd.

Potomac vs. C.D. Hylton, ppd.

Pulaski County vs. Christiansburg, ppd.

W.T. Woodson vs. James Robinson, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

