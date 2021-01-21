On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 21, 2021 12:00 am
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Monticello 37

Brooke Point 60, Colonial Forge 49

Caroline 86, King William 85

Cave Spring 79, William Byrd 64

Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60

Courtland 57, James Monroe 50

Fort Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63

Hanover 51, Mechanicsville High School 47

John Handley 73, Fauquier 38

Kettle Run 42, Liberty-Bedford 37

Lebanon 60, Virginia High 58, 3OT

Lloyd Bird 84, Powhatan 55

Madison County 42, Rappahannock County 40

Matoaca 47, Petersburg 29

Miller School 78, Fishburne Military 26

Northside 69, Glenvar 52

Northwood 67, Marion 61

Page County 66, Clarke County 46

Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Atlee 34

Potomac 76, C.D. Hylton 49

Potomac Falls 55, Rock Ridge 43

Radford 84, Lord Botetourt 55

Riverbend 66, Mountain View 22

Skyline 67, George Mason 48

South County 87, W.T. Woodson 52

South Lakes 64, Langley 39

Stafford 50, Massaponax 38

Stone Bridge 63, Riverside 60

Thomas Walker 67, Eastside 64

Western Albemarle 66, Orange County 44

William Campbell 46, Nelson County 42

Woodgrove 52, Freedom (W) 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Appomattox Regional GS vs. Goochland, ccd.

Carroll County vs. Galax, ppd.

Cosby vs. Midlothian, ccd.

Dinwiddie vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.

Eastern Mennonite vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Forest Park vs. Osbourn Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.

George Marshall vs. TJ-Richmond, ppd.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Hopewell vs. Prince George, ccd.

Richlands vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Colonial Heights, ccd.

Warhill vs. Bruton, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 46, Monticello 35

Brooke Point 49, Colonial Forge 40

Carroll County 60, Galax 9

Catholic High School of Va Beach 90, Greenbrier Christian 29

Cave Spring 49, William Byrd 38

Eastside 60, Thomas Walker 56

Fort Chiswell 38, Bland County 32

Glenvar 78, Northside 44

Hanover 65, Mechanicsville High School 22

Lord Botetourt 69, Giles 26

Madison County 46, Rappahannock County 38

Massaponax 75, Stafford 58

Osbourn 30, Manassas Park 25

Page County 50, Clarke County 31

Park View-Sterling 32, Lightridge 21

Paul VI Catholic High School 88, Virginia Academy 53

Riverbend 46, Mountain View 25

South Lakes 35, Langley 32

Steward School 33, Nansemond-Suffolk 30

Stone Bridge 54, Riverside 39

Virginia High 71, Lebanon 34

Western Albemarle 51, Orange County 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Appomattox Regional GS vs. Goochland, ccd.

Giles vs. Alleghany, ppd.

Honaker vs. Chilhowie, ppd.

Marion vs. Northwood, ppd.

Monacan vs. Manchester, ppd.

Osbourn Park vs. Forest Park, ppd. to Feb 4th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

