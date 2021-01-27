Trending:
Sports News

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 11:57 pm
2 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 64, Fluvanna 44

Broad Run 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 67

Brooke Point 62, Stafford 54

Centreville 59, James Madison 34

Charles City County High School 69, Windsor 37

Christiansburg 74, Eastern Montgomery 31

Colonial Forge 42, North Stafford 40

Culpeper 62, Kettle Run 52

East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47

Eastern View 81, Chancellor 73

Fauquier 67, Warren County 50

Forest Park 58, Freedom (W) 45

George Marshall 66, Edison 62

Highland-Warrenton 77, Church Hill Academy 36

Holston 77, Rural Retreat 38

Honaker 69, Twin Valley 28

James Monroe 58, King George 52

John Champe 65, Osbourn 49

Kempsville 74, Ocean Lakes 44

Lord Botetourt 74, James River-Buchanan 42

Loudoun County 44, Independence 32

Manchester 60, Midlothian 38

Massaponax 51, Mountain View 30

Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 56

Monacan 80, Clover Hill 62

Northside 74, Hidden Valley 44

Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40

Parry McCluer 97, Rockbridge County 25

Patrick Henry-Ashland 54, Atlee 40

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Pulaski County 34

Patriot 85, Osbourn Park 63

Paul VI Catholic High School 104, Bishop McNamara, Md. 73

Potomac School 60, Colgan 41

Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 49

Riverbend 51, Courtland 44

Riverside 47, Briar Woods 44

Tallwood 51, Bayside 46

Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45

Washington-Lee 55, Langley 46

Western Albemarle 58, Orange County 39

William Byrd 67, Glenvar 61, OT

William Fleming 54, Franklin County 47

William Monroe 63, Manassas Park 51

Woodbridge 65, C.D. Hylton 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Wakefield, ccd.

Bruton vs. York, ppd.

Chilhowie vs. Marion, ccd.

GW-Danville vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.

Hayfield vs. West Potomac, ppd.

Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ccd.

Lloyd Bird vs. James River-Midlothian, ccd.

Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.

Monticello vs. Louisa, ppd.

TJ-Alexandria vs. Justice High School, ccd.

Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.

West Point vs. Goochland, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia County 49, Franklin 38

Battlefield 40, Unity Reed High Schoo 38, OT

Bayside 41, Tallwood 38

Broad Run 57, Heritage (Leesburg) 32

Chancellor 71, Eastern View 54

Eastern Montgomery 48, Christiansburg 31

Fluvanna 52, Albemarle 17

Forest Park 58, Freedom (W) 45

George Marshall 44, Edison 29

Hidden Valley 59, Northside 22

King George 48, James Monroe 35

Loudoun County 35, Independence 20

Loudoun Valley 74, Lightridge 20

Louisa 66, Monticello 35

Luray 66, Strasburg 62

Madison County 33, Clarke County 28

Marion 65, Chilhowie 36

Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 26

North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30

Osbourn Park 52, Patriot 38

Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 38

Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 30

Pulaski County 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39

Ridgeview 67, Gate City 62, OT

Riverbend 50, Courtland 40

Spotsylvania 45, Caroline 41

Stafford 61, Brooke Point 39

Tuscarora 52, Dominion 34

Virginia Academy 72, Highland-Warrenton 58

West Potomac 67, Hayfield 36

Western Albemarle 41, Orange County 16

William Byrd 48, Glenvar 40

Woodbridge 46, C.D. Hylton 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.

Goochland vs. West Point, ccd.

Graham vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ccd.

Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Massaponax vs. Mountain View, ppd.

Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.

Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

