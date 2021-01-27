Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 64, Fluvanna 44
Broad Run 81, Heritage (Leesburg) 67
Brooke Point 62, Stafford 54
Centreville 59, James Madison 34
Charles City County High School 69, Windsor 37
Christiansburg 74, Eastern Montgomery 31
Colonial Forge 42, North Stafford 40
Culpeper 62, Kettle Run 52
East Rockingham 63, Charlottesville 47
Eastern View 81, Chancellor 73
Fauquier 67, Warren County 50
Forest Park 58, Freedom (W) 45
George Marshall 66, Edison 62
Highland-Warrenton 77, Church Hill Academy 36
Holston 77, Rural Retreat 38
Honaker 69, Twin Valley 28
James Monroe 58, King George 52
John Champe 65, Osbourn 49
Kempsville 74, Ocean Lakes 44
Lord Botetourt 74, James River-Buchanan 42
Loudoun County 44, Independence 32
Manchester 60, Midlothian 38
Massaponax 51, Mountain View 30
Matoaca 68, Dinwiddie 56
Monacan 80, Clover Hill 62
Northside 74, Hidden Valley 44
Page County 60, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 40
Parry McCluer 97, Rockbridge County 25
Patrick Henry-Ashland 54, Atlee 40
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 69, Pulaski County 34
Patriot 85, Osbourn Park 63
Paul VI Catholic High School 104, Bishop McNamara, Md. 73
Potomac School 60, Colgan 41
Prince George 69, Colonial Heights 49
Riverbend 51, Courtland 44
Riverside 47, Briar Woods 44
Tallwood 51, Bayside 46
Tuscarora 46, Dominion 45
Washington-Lee 55, Langley 46
Western Albemarle 58, Orange County 39
William Byrd 67, Glenvar 61, OT
William Fleming 54, Franklin County 47
William Monroe 63, Manassas Park 51
Woodbridge 65, C.D. Hylton 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alexandria High SchoolT.C. Williams vs. Wakefield, ccd.
Bruton vs. York, ppd.
Chilhowie vs. Marion, ccd.
GW-Danville vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Halifax County vs. Martinsville, ppd.
Hayfield vs. West Potomac, ppd.
Landstown vs. Frank Cox, ccd.
Lloyd Bird vs. James River-Midlothian, ccd.
Magna Vista vs. Patrick County, ppd.
Monticello vs. Louisa, ppd.
TJ-Alexandria vs. Justice High School, ccd.
Thomas Dale vs. Meadowbrook, ccd.
West Point vs. Goochland, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia County 49, Franklin 38
Battlefield 40, Unity Reed High Schoo 38, OT
Bayside 41, Tallwood 38
Broad Run 57, Heritage (Leesburg) 32
Chancellor 71, Eastern View 54
Eastern Montgomery 48, Christiansburg 31
Fluvanna 52, Albemarle 17
Forest Park 58, Freedom (W) 45
George Marshall 44, Edison 29
Hidden Valley 59, Northside 22
King George 48, James Monroe 35
Loudoun County 35, Independence 20
Loudoun Valley 74, Lightridge 20
Louisa 66, Monticello 35
Luray 66, Strasburg 62
Madison County 33, Clarke County 28
Marion 65, Chilhowie 36
Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 26
North Stafford 46, Colonial Forge 30
Osbourn Park 52, Patriot 38
Page County 46, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 38
Parry McCluer 54, Rockbridge County 30
Pulaski County 62, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39
Ridgeview 67, Gate City 62, OT
Riverbend 50, Courtland 40
Spotsylvania 45, Caroline 41
Stafford 61, Brooke Point 39
Tuscarora 52, Dominion 34
Virginia Academy 72, Highland-Warrenton 58
West Potomac 67, Hayfield 36
Western Albemarle 41, Orange County 16
William Byrd 48, Glenvar 40
Woodbridge 46, C.D. Hylton 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Franklin County vs. Bassett, ppd.
Goochland vs. West Point, ccd.
Graham vs. George Wythe-Wytheville, ccd.
Martinsville vs. Halifax County, ppd.
Massaponax vs. Mountain View, ppd.
Patrick County vs. Magna Vista, ppd.
Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ppd.
