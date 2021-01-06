On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 4:58 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced C Eric Hasse has been sent outright to Toledo (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dan Hessling vice president/ticket sales, Nick Richardson vice president/ticket retention and business development, Katie Morgan vice president/business analytics and ticket strategy and Jared Schrom vice president/events. Traded RHP Art Warren to Cincinnati for cash.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, WR Rico Gafford, LB Shareef Miller and DL David Perry to reserve/future contracts for 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB T.J. Yeldon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Anthony Fabiano. Activated LB B.J. Goodson and LB Elijah Benton from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Signed WR Gary Jennings and RB Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts for 2021 season.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Cooper Kupp from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trevor William to the practice squad. Released LB/LS Christian Kuntz.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated S Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19-list. Signed CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived WR Rashard Davis. Designated OLB Tuzar Skipper from injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DL Thiadric Hansen on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with RW Oliver Bjorkstrand for a five-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Matt Besler from Sporting KC.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Re-signed D Waylon Francis for the 2021 season.

DC UNITED — Acquired F Adrien Perez.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced MF Carli Lloyd and D Margaret Purce named to U.S. Women’s National Team January training camp roster.

COLLEGE

CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE — Named Ahmed Elgayar head men’s soccer coach.

