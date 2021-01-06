Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Announced C Eric Hasse has been sent outright to Toledo (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dan Hessling vice president/ticket sales, Nick Richardson vice president/ticket retention and business development, Katie Morgan vice president/business analytics and ticket strategy and Jared Schrom vice president/events. Traded RHP Art Warren to Cincinnati for cash.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHPs Drew Beyer and Casey Delgado.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Aaron Ford to a contract extension.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Willie Estrada.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Named Tom Vaeth field manager and Alex Boshers pitching coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated DE Austin Edwards from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun and Sean Harlow, WR Rico Gafford, LB Shareef Miller and DL David Perry to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB T.J. Yeldon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C Anthony Fabiano. Activated LB B.J. Goodson and LB Elijah Benton from the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Signed WR Gary Jennings and RB Benny LeMay to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones to the practice squad. Placed DE Michael Danna on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Liam McCullough to a reserve/futures contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated WR Cooper Kupp from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Announced offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigned. Signed WR Kisk Merritt to a reserve/futures contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Michel Pinckney to a reserve/future contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed G Nick Easton on injured reserve. Designated WRs Michael Thomas and Deonte Harris from injured reserve. Activated RBs Latavius Murray and Dwayne Washington and practice squad FB Michael Burton and DB Keith Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Jordan Chunn to a reserve/futures contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DB Kevon Seymour from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OL Matt Feiler and LB Robert Spillane to return from injured reserve. Signed DB Trevor Williams to the practice squad. Released LB/LS Christian Kuntz.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Trent Taylor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chase Harrell and DB Jared Mayde to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Waived LS Colin Holba.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated S Damarious Randall from the reserve/COVID-19-list. Signed CB Jordan Miller to the practice squad. Promoted TE Luke Wilson to the acive roster. Placed CB Jayson Stanley on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated OL Shaquil Barrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Deone Bucannon to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived WR Rashard Davis. Designated OLB Tuzar Skipper from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DL Thiadric Hansen on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Agreed to terms with RW Oliver Bjorkstrand for a five-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Re-signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed C Joe LaBate to a minor-league contract with Belleville (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed C Carson Focht to a three-year entry level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Conner Bleackley from injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Kyle Haas.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Paul Meyer.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released Fs Braydern Gelsinger and Jared Pike and D Edwin Hookenson.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated Ds Matt Petgrave and Reece Willcox from injured reserve. Activated F Jeff Malott from the commissoners exempt list. Placed Jeff Malott and Ds Stefan LeBlanc and Arvin Atwal on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Curtis Leonard from injured reserve. Placed D Chris Carlisle on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMAN — Signed D Joel Messner and F Pascal Aquin to contracts. Placed F Adam Dauda on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY — Activated D Marcus Crawford from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Tommy Muck on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Mark Auk from Rapid City. Activated D Luke McInnis, Fs Tyler Bird and Alan Lyszczarzcyk from injured reserve. Placed D Kevin Lohan, F Johno May and Scott Conway on injured reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed G Hunter Shepard on injured reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed D Mike McKee on the commissioners exempt list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Ryan Scarfo and Cody Sylvester from injured reserve. Placed Fs Ben Freeman and Brad Drobot on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Acquired D Matt Besler from Sporting KC.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Re-signed D Waylon Francis for the 2021 season.

DC UNITED — Acquired F Adrien Perez.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Announced MF Carli Lloyd and D Margaret Purce named to U.S. Women’s National Team January training camp roster.

COLLEGE

CHESTNUT HILL COLLEGE — Named Ahmed Elgayar head men’s soccer coach.

ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY — Announced that F David Caraher has taken a leave of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.