Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 2:57 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension as president/chief exectutive officer.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Anderson on a two-year minor league contract and C Drew Butera on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CBs Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with George Paton to be general manager.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark. Placed CB Deandre Baker on the practice squad injured reserve.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Kyrie Wilson on a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Traded W Michael Barrios to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and receiving the No. 15 first round 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick in exchange for the No. 21 pick.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Robin Jansson to a two-year contract with options.

