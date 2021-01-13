Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed Mark Shapiro to a five-year contract extension as president/chief executive officer.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Justin Anderson on a two-year minor league contract and C Drew Butera on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated CBs Kevin Johnson and Denzel Ward from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with George Paton to be general manager.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed T Jared Veldheer on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed QB Jordan Ta’amu and WR Marcus Kemp to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Clark. Placed CB Deandre Baker on the practice squad injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve. Signed WRs Austin Carr and Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to the practice squad. Released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Manasseh Bailey to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR John Ursua to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed P Arryn Siposs and WR Khalil Tate to reserve/futures contracts for the 2021 season.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with TE Jared Pinkney to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Kyrie Wilson on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned G Olle Eriksson Ek, Cs Sam Carrick, Trevor Zegras and Andrew Agozzino to San Diego (AHL). Designated Ds Andy Welinski and Kodie Curran, G Anthony Stolarz, RW Vinni Lettieri, C David Backes and LW Max Comtois for assignment taxi squad. Placed LW Max Jones on undisclosed injury.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Released D Jordan Schmaltz and Zane McIntyre. Designated Ds Victor Soderstrom and Jordan Gross, LW Dryden Hunt, Cs Frederik Gauthier and Michael Chaput and RW Hudson Fasching for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Nate Sucese, Michael Bunting and Brayden Burke, Cs Blake Speers, Lane Pederson and Ryan McGregor, G Ivan Prosvetov, Ds Aaron Ness, Dysin Mayo, Cam Dineen and Cam Crotty to Tucson (AHL)

BOSTON BRUINS — Waived C Par Lindholm. Designated G Dan Vladar, D Urho Vaakanainen, Cs Jack Studnicka, Greg McKegg and Trent Fredric for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Nick Wolff, Stehen Kampfer and Jack Ahcan, Gs Jeremy Swayman and Callum Booth, Cs Oskar Steen and Cameron Hughes, RWs Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey and Robert Lantosi, LWs Matt Filipe and Anton Blidh to Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Designated C Casey Mittelstadt, G Jonas Johansson, Ds Brandon Davidson and William Borgen, RW Rasmus Asplund and LW Brandon Biro for assignment taxi squad.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned C Connor Zary, G Dustin Wolf and C Mathias Emilio Pettersen to Stockton (AHL). Assigned LW Jakob Pelletier to junior club Moncton (QMJHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Designated G Hunter Miska, D Dennis Gilbert, RWs Martin Kaut, Kiefer Sherwood and Logan O’Connor, C Shane Bowers for assignment taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated LWs Stefan Matteau, Nathan Gerbe, Ds Andrew Peeke, Adam Clendening, RW Ryan Macinnis for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RWs Kole Sherwood, Cliff Pu and Trey Fix-Wolansky, G Cam Johnson, C Zac Dalpe, Ds Jake Christiansen and Gavin Bayreuther to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Riley Tufte, Ds Ryan Shea and Joseph Cecconi, Gs Colton Point and Lando Bow and C Tye Felhaber for assignment taxi squad. Assigned D Dawson Barteaux to Texas (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed C Devin Shore to a one-year, two-way contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Waived C Rodrigo Abols. Designated LW Mason Marchment, D Brady Keeper, C Aleksi Heponiemi and G Philippe Desrosiers for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LWs Scott Wilson and Grigori Denisenko, RW Cole Schwindt and D Chase Priskie to Syracuse (AHL)

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Designated D Austin Strand, G Matt Villalta, Cs Lias Andersson and Jaret Anderson-Dolan for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Arthur Kaliyev and C Quinton Byfield to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Designated Cs Kyle Rau and Luke Johnson, Ds Dakota Mermis, Louie Belpedio and Matt Bartkowski and G Andrew Hammond for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RWs Eeli Tovanen and Mathieu Olivier, LW Cole Smith, G Connor Ingram and D Alexandre Carrier for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Cs Josh Wilkins and Anthony Richard, Rem Pitlick, Tommy Novak, Sean Malone, Patrick Harper and Michael McCarron, Ds Tyler Lewington, Ben Harpur, Brandon Fortunato and Jeremy Davies, Gs Kasimir Kaskisuo and Connor Ingram and LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Assigned RW Luke Evangelista to junior club London (OHL)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Designated G Giles Senn, RW Nicholas Merkley, LWs Mikhail Maltsev and Nolan Foote for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Colton White and Josh Jacobs, LW Ben Street, Michael Carcone and C Brandon Gignac to Binghamton (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Waived LW Dmytro Timashov. Designated G Jakub Skarek, Cs Otto Koivula, Tanner Fritz and Cole Bardreau, RWs Austin Czarnik, Kieffer Bellows and Simon Holmstrom, Ds Parker Wotherspoon, Bode Wilde, Grant Hutton and Samuel Bolduc, LWs Andrew Ladd and A.J. Greer to Bridgeport (AHL). Placed LW Michael Dal Colle and D Sebastian Aho on undisclosed injury.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Designated C Matthew Peca, LW Michael Haley and Filip Chlapik, G Joey Daccord and D Jonathan Aspirot for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Lassi Thomson, Christian Jaros, Erick Brannstrom and Olle Alsing, LWs Egor Sokolov and Alex Formenton, RWs Logan Shaw and Jonothan Davidsson, Gs Kevin Mandolese and Filip Gustavsson, Cs Zachary Magwood, Parker Kelly, Mark Kastelic, Ridly Greig, Logan Brown and J.C. Beaudin to Belleville (AHL).

St. LOUIS BLUES — Promoted LW MacKenzie MacEachern and RW Jordan Kyrou to the active roster.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Designated Ds Brinson Pasichnuk and Nicolas Meloche, G Alexei Melnichuk, LW John Leonard, C Fredrik Handemark and RW Noah Gregor for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW Jeffrey Viel and C Sasha Chmelevski to San Jose (AHL) Assigned D Artemi Kniazev to the junior club Chicoutimi(QMJHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated RW Tyler Johnson, LW Gemel Smith, D Luke Schenn, G Christopher Gibson for assignment taxi squad. Assigned RW Luke Witkowski, Ds Daniel Walcott and Ben Thomas, G Spencer Martin and C Otto Somppi to Syracuse (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Designated Ds Rasmus Sandin and Mikko Lehtonen, LW Nicholas Robertson, C Adam Brooks and RW Travis Boyd for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Calle Rosen and Martin Marincin and LW Kenny Agostino to Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANNUCKS — Designated Ds Jake Rathbone and Brogan Rafferty, LW ils Noglander and RW Justin Bailey for assignment taxi squad. Assigned Ds Ashton Sautner and Guillaume Grisebois, LW Marc Michaelsi, C Tyler Gravac and G Arturs Silvos to Utica (AHL). Placed RW Jayce Hawryluk on undisclosed injury.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Designated C Gage Quinney, LW Tomas Jurco, Ds Nick Holden, Nicolas Hague and Dylan Coghlan, G Oscar Dansk for assignment taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Craig Anderson to a one-year contract. Assigned C Connor McMichael to Hershey (AHL). Designated C Brian Pinho, Gx Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley, D Martin Fehervary and LW Daniel Carr for assignment taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated Ds Dylan Sandberg and Logan Stanley, LW Mathieu Perrault, C David Gustafsson and G Mikhail Berdin for assignment taxi squad. Assigned LW C.J. Suess, Ds Nelson Nogler and Ville Heinola to Manitoba (AHL). Placed LW Marko Dano on undisclose injury.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Claimed F Ross Olsson from Kansas City waivers. Signed F Michael McNicholas to the active roster. Activated D Scott Savage from the reserve list. Placed F Spencer Watson and D Chris Martenet on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Louis-Philippe Guindon, D Randy Gazzola and Fs Brandon Hawkins and Morgan Adams-Moisan.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Released F Dylan Malmquist. Signed D Connor Doherty and F Darik Angeli to the active roster. Activated D Luke Bafia from injured reserve. Placed Fs Rob Bordson and Anthony Rinaldi on the reserve list and F Loren Ulett on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Placed Nikita Pavlychev on the commissioners list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated F Ian McNulty from the reserve list. Placed F Alex Kromm on the commisioners exempt list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated G Brad Barone from the commissioners exempt list. Activated F Matt Hoover from the reserve list. Placed Fs Diego Cuglietta on the reserve list and Joe Wegwerth on the injured reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Dominic Cormier from Rapid City waivers.

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed Fs Peter Crinella, Jeremy McKenna, Gordie Green and Chantz Petruie on the commissioners exempt list.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Traded W Michael Barrios to Colorado in exchange for an international roster spot and receiving the No. 15 first round 2021 MLS SuperDraft pick in exchange for the No. 21 pick.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Robin Jansson to a two-year contract with options.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Announced MFs Danielle Colaprico, Vanessa DiBernardo and Alyssa Mautz, Ds Hannah Davison, Zoey Goralski, Sarah Gorden, Kayla Sharples, Arin Wright and Bianca St.Georges, F/C Rachel Hill, F Katie Johnson and have signed two-year contracts through 2022, with a club option in 2023 and G Emily Boyd has signed a one-year contract through 2021, with a club option in 2022.

