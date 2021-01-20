Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wednesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 4:59 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.

        Read more Sports News news.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 Finance Transformation Leaders
1|20 Future Offices Winter 2021
1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Service members participate in the Pass in Review at the Capitol building during the 59th Presidential Inauguration rehearsal ceremony