Wednesday’s Transactions

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.
WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.
LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.
SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.
SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.
TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.
