Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.

