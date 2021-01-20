Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jordan Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Sam Montembeault to Syracuse (AHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a contract with HV71 (SHL) for the 2020-21 season and a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-2022 season.

MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango.

East Coast Hockey League

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G John Lethemon, Ds Bryce Reddick and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson on the commissioners exempt list.

INDY FUEL — Signed Ds Connoer McDonald, Alec McCrea and Brandon Fehd and G Taran Kozun to the active roster. Activated F Derian Plouffe from the commissioners exempt list, Fs Patrick McGrath from injured reserve and Nick Hutchinson and Ross Olsson from the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Corbin Baldwin to the active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Johno May and Scott Conway from injured reserve, J.J. Piccinich from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tristan Langan on the reserve list and Dylan Sadowy on the commissioners exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Alex Berardinelli to the active roster. Placed F Maxim Golod on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Luke Lynch on the active roster then placed him on the reserve list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Assigned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired MF Javier Eduardo Lopez for one-year from C;hivas de Guadalajara (Mexico) and will occupy an international spot on the roster, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC.

SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Ross Kolodziej defensive line football coach.

