Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF D.J. LeMahieu on a six-year contract and RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Franklin Gutierrez special assignment coach, Kristopher Negron manager Tacoma (AAA), Collin Cowgill manager of Everett (AA) and Eric Young Jr. coach at Tacoma (AAA).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with 3B Ehire Adrianza on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Named Zack Scott acting general manager.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Jurickson Profar on a three-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with LHP John Lester on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined G Jamal Murray for striking an opponent during a game against Dallas on Jan. 25.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Named Ray Agnew assistant general manager, John Dorsey senior personnel executive and Anthony Lynn offensive coordinator.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Darryl Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Asmar Bilal to a reserve/futures contract.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Waived OT Chad Wheeler.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed G Earl Watford to the practice squad. Released G Nick Leverett.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Traded C Cody Speller and a 52nd overall draft pick to Toronto in exchange for a 48th overall selection in the 2021 CFL draft.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Traded Trevor Carrick to San Jose for LW Jack Kopacka.

DALLAS STARS — Assigned F Rhett Gardner to the minor league taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Designated LWs Taro Hirose and Givani Smith for assignment to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Assigned G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded Jack Kopacka and a 2022 seventh-round pick to San Jose for D Christian Jaros.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived D Yannick Weber then signed him to a one-year, two-way contract.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Waived D Jacob Middleton. Traded D Christian Jaros.

WINNIPEG JETS — Designated D Logan Stanley and LW Kristian Vasalainen for assignment to the taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Announced approval of expansion team application for the City of Savannah, Ga., for the 2022-23 season.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired F Mason Bergh from Fort Wayne waivers.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired Gs Louis-Phillip Guindon and Stefanos Lekkas, Ds Mathieu Brodeur and Johnny Coughlin and Fs Travis Howe and Nolan Laporte.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Matt Ginn to the active roster. Placed F Shawn Cameron on the commissioners exempt list. Assigned G James Oleander to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

INDY FUEL — Released D Brandon Fehd from standard player contract (SPC). Traded G Taran Kozun to Rapid City (ECHL).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed G Sean Romeo to the active roster. Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Taran Kozun from Indianapolis.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Daniel Fritz and placed him on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Signed F Conlan Keenan to the active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Hayden Lavigne to the active roster. Placed D Sean Allen on injured reserve. Assigned G Dakota McDonald to the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Signed RW Mason Baptista to a standard player contract (SPC). Acquired LW Dean Balsamo and RW Ryan Smith from ECHL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Re-signed D Chris Odoi-Atsem to a two-year contract extension.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Dylan Castanheira from Fort Lauderdale with club options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

LOS ANGELES FC — Re-signed D Jordan Harvey to a one-year contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired WB Tom Edwards on loan from Stoke City (EC) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and ITC.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed MF Jose Martinez to two-year contract with club options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Re-signed G Stefan Cleveland and D Jimmy Medranda.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed D/MF Andy Rose through the 2021 season.

National Women’s Soccer League

CHICAGO RED STARS — Acquired the rights to D Haley VanFossen and F Jill Aguilera.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed F Kumi Yokoyama to two-year contract.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed G Abraham Romero to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

COLLEGE

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Chris Kapilovic assistant head coach along with maintaining offensive line and run game coordinator.

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY — Signed head coach Pat Fitzgerald to a ten-year contract extension.

ST. NORBERT COLLEGE — Announced the retirement of athletic director Tim Bald.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.