Weems scores 20 to lift DePaul past Valparaiso 77-58

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:44 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — Romeo Weems had 20 points as DePaul beat Valparaiso 77-58 on Saturday.

Charlie Moore had 14 points for DePaul (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Pauly Paulicap added 11 points and nine rebounds and Darious Hall grabbed 10 boards.

Eron Gordon had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Crusaders (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Goodnews Kpegeol grabbed seven rebounds and Daniel Sackey snared six.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

