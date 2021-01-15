On Air: Motley Fool Money
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 11:10 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had a season-high 31 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly beat Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday night.

Wells shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds.

Jordan Phillips had 17 points for Texas-Arlington (7-6, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Sam Griffin added 14 points. Patrick Mwamba had 13 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had two points and six blocks.

The Mavericks swatted a season-high 11 blocks.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Cedric Russell had 17 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-4, 2-3). Dou Gueye added 13 points. Mylik Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration