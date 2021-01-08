On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Monroe 77-64

By The Associated Press
January 8, 2021 10:25 pm
< a min read
      

MONROE, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had a season-high 25 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin had 18 points and eight assists for Texas-Arlington (5-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Patrick Mwamba added 12 points and eight rebounds. Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Josh Nicholas scored a career-high 23 points for the Warhawks (4-6, 2-1). Koreem Ozier added 16 points and eight assists.

Russell Harrison, who led the Warhawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department