Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 67-44 on Saturday.

JC Butler had 15 points for UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Brad Greene added 12 points. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs’ 27.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UC Irvine opponent this season.

Alimamy Koroma had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-6), who have now lost eight games in a row.

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

