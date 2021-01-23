On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Welp scores 18 to lift UC Irvine over Cal Poly 67-44

By The Associated Press
January 23, 2021 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 18 points as UC Irvine easily defeated Cal Poly 67-44 on Saturday.

JC Butler had 15 points for UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 Big West Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Brad Greene added 12 points. Austin Johnson had seven rebounds.

The Mustangs’ 27.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an UC Irvine opponent this season.

Alimamy Koroma had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs (2-10, 0-6), who have now lost eight games in a row.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

The Anteaters improve to 2-0 against the Mustangs on the season. UC Irvine defeated Cal Poly 68-49 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|25 TechKnowledge 2021 - A Yearlong Virtual...
1|25 OPEX Week Live
1|25 Webinar Series: Integrated Paperless...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris visits NIH for her second dose of the Moderna vaccine