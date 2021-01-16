West Virginia 67, Oklahoma St. 59

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-4)
Collins 2-6 1-2 5, Mack 7-12 1-6 15, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Asberry 9-23 2-2 24, Keys 2-7 1-2 7, De Lapp 4-6 0-0 8, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 5-12 59
WEST VIRGINIA (10-2)
Martinez 4-10 4-4 12, Niblack 6-11 2-3 14, Norris 2-6 0-2 4, Deans 6-9 4-6 18, Smith 5-12 3-3 14, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 1-6 0-0 3, Hemingway 1-1 0-0 2, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 13-18 67
|Oklahoma St.
|13
|15
|17
|14
|—
|59
|West Virginia
|15
|10
|18
|24
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 6-19 (Asberry 4-10, Keys 2-6, Fields 0-3), West Virginia 4-10 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 2-2, Smith 1-4, Carson 1-3). Assists_Oklahoma St. 21 (Collins 7), West Virginia 18 (Smith 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Team 3-3), West Virginia 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 14, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_109.
