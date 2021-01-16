On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

West Virginia 67, Oklahoma St. 59

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA ST. (9-4)

Collins 2-6 1-2 5, Mack 7-12 1-6 15, Winchester 0-1 0-0 0, Asberry 9-23 2-2 24, Keys 2-7 1-2 7, De Lapp 4-6 0-0 8, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Fields 0-5 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 5-12 59

WEST VIRGINIA (10-2)

Martinez 4-10 4-4 12, Niblack 6-11 2-3 14, Norris 2-6 0-2 4, Deans 6-9 4-6 18, Smith 5-12 3-3 14, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Carson 1-6 0-0 3, Hemingway 1-1 0-0 2, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 13-18 67

Oklahoma St. 13 15 17 14 59
West Virginia 15 10 18 24 67

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 6-19 (Asberry 4-10, Keys 2-6, Fields 0-3), West Virginia 4-10 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 2-2, Smith 1-4, Carson 1-3). Assists_Oklahoma St. 21 (Collins 7), West Virginia 18 (Smith 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 32 (Team 3-3), West Virginia 39 (Team 3-5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 14, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_109.

        Insight by Splunk: Explore how data is the glue that will hold JADC2 together by downloading this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration