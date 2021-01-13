On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

West Virginia 83, Texas Tech 78

By The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 9:45 pm
< a min read
      

TEXAS TECH (6-6)

Gerlich 1-5 0-0 3, Gordon 2-9 6-6 11, Gray 9-17 8-12 28, Faye 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 6-12 4-5 18, Wade-Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 4-8 3-4 11, Tucker 1-1 3-3 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-57 24-30 78

WEST VIRGINIA (9-2)

Martinez 8-18 2-2 18, Niblack 2-5 2-2 6, Deans 1-6 0-0 2, Gondrezick 5-12 7-8 19, Smith 3-11 2-2 8, Ejiofor 2-4 0-0 4, Norris 4-5 1-2 9, Carson 5-6 0-0 13, Hemingway 2-4 0-0 4, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 32-71 14-16 83

Texas Tech 14 14 28 22 78
West Virginia 21 15 25 22 83

3-Point Goals_Texas Tech 6-19 (Gerlich 1-2, Gordon 1-6, Gray 2-5, Murray 2-4, Wade-Warren 0-1, Jackson 0-1), West Virginia 5-18 (Martinez 0-2, Deans 0-2, Gondrezick 2-6, Smith 0-3, Carson 3-4, Hemingway 0-1). Assists_Texas Tech 15 (Gerlich 5), West Virginia 20 (Gondrezick 9). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas Tech 26 (Gray 2-9), West Virginia 44 (Martinez 5-15). Total Fouls_Texas Tech 19, West Virginia 30. Technical Fouls_Texas Tech Team 1, West Virginia Team 1. A_107.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 CES 2021
1|12 NRF 2021 - Chapter 1
1|12 Global EV Battery Technologies &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Two of the most advanced commercial reactors are under construction with the help of the Energy Department