Sports News

West Virginia 92, No. 17 Texas 58

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 8:35 pm
TEXAS (8-2)

Gaston 2-4 1-2 5, Collier 2-2 0-0 5, Allen-Taylor 4-12 3-4 12, Lambert 3-4 2-4 8, Ortiz 3-9 0-0 7, Chevalier 2-4 2-2 6, Taylor 4-14 2-6 10, Holle 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-55 10-18 58

WEST VIRGINIA (8-2)

Martinez 9-12 1-1 19, Niblack 3-4 2-3 8, Deans 3-5 5-7 12, Gondrezick 10-23 3-4 24, Smith 6-9 2-2 17, Ejiofor 0-0 0-0 0, Norris 3-3 0-0 6, Carson 1-5 1-2 4, Hemingway 0-1 2-4 2, Cummings 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-62 16-23 92

Texas 18 11 9 20 58
West Virginia 24 22 28 18 92

3-Point Goals_Texas 4-14 (Collier 1-1, Allen-Taylor 1-3, Ortiz 1-4, Taylor 0-2, Holle 1-4), West Virginia 6-19 (Martinez 0-1, Deans 1-2, Gondrezick 1-7, Smith 3-6, Carson 1-3). Assists_Texas 10 (Lambert 4), West Virginia 23 (Deans 6). Fouled Out_Texas Collier. Rebounds_Texas 26 (Allen-Taylor 2-4), West Virginia 40 (Norris 4-6). Total Fouls_Texas 19, West Virginia 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_131.

