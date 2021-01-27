On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Whitecaps sign Andy Rose to 1-year extension

By The Associated Press
January 27, 2021 4:24 pm
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed defender/midfielder Andy Rose to a one-year extension.

Rose returns for his third season with the Whitecaps and seventh in MLS.

The 30-year-old from England has made 39 appearances across all competitions with the Whitecaps, including 32 starts.

Rose, a UCLA graduate, started his MLS career with a four-year run with Seattle in 2012. He then played with Coventry City in England and Motherwell FC of Scotland before joining the Whitecaps.

