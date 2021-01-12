On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Wild extend forward Marcus Foligno with 3-year, $9.3M deal

By The Associated Press
January 12, 2021 5:53 pm
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed forward Marcus Foligno to a three-year, $9.3 million contract extension on Tuesday, coming off the best season of his NHL career.

The deal takes a potential free agent off the market next summer and keeps Foligno in the fold through 2024. The 29-year-old had 25 points and a plus-8 rating, both career highs, in 2019-20 despite playing in only 59 games. Foligno also led the Wild with 184 hits. He is ninth in the league with 1,446 hits since the start of the 2013-14 season.

Foligno has been playing right wing on the third line with Jordan Greenway and Joel Eriksson Ek in training camp this month with the Wild, who open at Los Angeles on Thursday.

Foligno was acquired by Minnesota from Buffalo in a trade for Jason Pominville and Marco Scandella on June 30, 2017. He played six seasons for the Sabres, his hometown team.

___

More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL

Related Topics
Sports News

