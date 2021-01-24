Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Williams carries Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 74-62

By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 4:32 pm
< a min read
      

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — D’Maurian Williams had a career-best 21 points as Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 74-62 on Sunday.

This series was originally set for Jan 4-5 and was moved up when South Carolina Upstate couldn’t play at Gardner-Webb.

Jordan Sears had 16 points for Gardner-Webb (5-9, 4-5 Big South Conference). Kareem Reid added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jaheam Cornwall had seven assists.

Gardner-Webb posted a season-high 22 assists.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 32 points and seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (1-12, 0-9), who have now lost nine games in a row.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|1 GSA eTools Overview
2|1 Year End Processing: Latest Updates
2|1 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Black Veterans support group brings fellowship, community, brotherhood