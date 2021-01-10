On Air: Executive Leaders Radio
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Williams carries Hartford past Mass.-Lowell 75-58

By The Associated Press
January 10, 2021 4:00 pm
< a min read
      

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Austin Williams had a career-high 29 points as Hartford topped UMass Lowell 75-58 on Sunday.

Hunter Marks had 13 points and eight rebounds for Hartford (8-5, 5-3 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 13 points and seven assists. D.J. Mitchell had 10 points.

Hartford totaled 44 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Obadiah Noel had 18 points for the River Hawks (4-8, 3-5). Kalil Thomas added a career-high 13 points. Salif Boudie had eight rebounds.

        Insight by Acendre: Learn how GSA is taking a new approach to federal human capital in this free webinar.

UMass Lowell defeated Hartford 71-62 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration