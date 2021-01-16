On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Sports News

Williams carries Indiana St. over Illinois St. 73-65

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:55 pm
NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tre Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry Indiana State to a 73-65 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Cooper Neese had 17 points for Indiana State (5-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tyreke Key added 13 points and seven rebounds and Jake LaRavia had seven rebounds.

DJ Horne had 16 points for the Redbirds (4-7, 1-4), Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points with nine boards and Josiah Strong scored 10.

