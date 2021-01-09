On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Williams, Henderson lead Southern past Grambling St. 61-55

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 10:27 pm
< a min read
      

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 18 points, Harrison Henderson added 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Southern to a 61-55 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

Brendon Brooks added eight points with six assists for Southern (1-4, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak after a 24-day break due to COVID cancellations and the holidays.

Trailing by six at halftime, Southern took a 39-37 lead seven minutes into the second half on a Jamarcus Jones drive and soon pushed it to 50-41 on a consecutive 3-pointers by Henderson and Williams.

Trevell Cunningham had 18 points for the Tigers (3-6, 1-1). Terreon Randolph added eight rebounds and Cameron Christon eight points.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration