Williams, Jump help No. 1 Stanford women rout Utah 82-54

By The Associated Press
January 15, 2021 10:32 pm
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kiana Williams scored 18 points and Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers — to help No. 1 Stanford rout Utah 82-54 on Friday.

Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Jump 5 for 10. Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) closed the first quarter with a 15-0 to take a 23-8 lead, then opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26.

Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each added 14 points for help the Cardinal improve to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).

Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 81, NO. 25 WASHINGTON STATE 77, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California spoiled Washington State’s first game as a ranked team in program history.

Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.

Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2), with Charlisse scoring 26 points and Krystal 26.

