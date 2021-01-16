On Air: This Just In!
Williams leads Manhattan past Niagara 58-55

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 7:11 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Williams recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Manhattan to a 58-55 win over Niagara on Saturday.

Elijah Buchanan had 14 points for Manhattan (5-4, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Nelson added 12 points. Samba Diallo had 10 rebounds.

Nelson made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left but Marcus Hammond couldn’t get the tying 3-pointer to drop at the buzzer.

Raheem Solomon had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (5-7, 4-6). Hammond added 10 points and six rebounds.

Manhattan defeated Niagara 58-49 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

