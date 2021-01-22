Trending:
Williams leads UTEP past Louisiana Tech 82-74

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 11:22 pm
< a min read
      

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had 28 points as UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday night.

Souley Boum added 24 points for the Miners. Boum also had 11 rebounds.

Keonte Kennedy had 13 points and six assists for UTEP (7-6, 3-4 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added seven rebounds and six assists.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-3). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

