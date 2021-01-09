On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Williams lifts CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 62-49

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 12:39 am
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Shaun Williams had 11 points off the bench to carry Cal State Bakersfield to a 62-49 win over Cal Poly on Friday night.

Czar Perry had 11 points and eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (6-4, 2-1 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Taze Moore added 10 points.

De’Monte Buckingham, the Roadrunners’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, shot only 14 percent in the game (1 of 7). Justin Edler-Davis, the Roadrunners’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 10 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Colby Rogers had 18 points for the Mustangs (2-5, 0-1). Tuukka Jaakkola added 10 points. Riley Till had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

