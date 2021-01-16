On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Williams scores 22 to lead Charlotte past UAB 70-55

By The Associated Press
January 16, 2021 6:37 pm
< a min read
      

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams had a career-high 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB 70-55 on Saturday.

Jahmir Young had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for the Blazers (10-2, 3-1). Trey Jemison added 10 points.

The 49ers leveled the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.

        Insight by Chainalysis: Law enforcement and national security officials tell a story as to why they need to have the tools and data to understand, stop and apprehend those using cryptocurrency to carry out illegal activities in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|17 ANME Tradeshow Winter 2021
1|18 Business - Microsoft Teams Meetings
1|18 Palo Alto Networks ML-Powered...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard Soldiers/Airmen from all over the country are supporting law enforcement through the 59th Presidential Inauguration