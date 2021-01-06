On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Willis carries Incarnate Word past Northwestern St. 75-67

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 10:33 pm
< a min read
      

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 22 points as Incarnate Word topped Northwestern State 75-67 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Swaby had 14 points for Incarnate Word (4-4, 1-0 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Drew Lutz had 10 points.

Trenton Massner had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Demons (1-12, 0-2), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Jairus Roberson added 14 points. Kendal Coleman had 10 rebounds.

___

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 Db2 Tools Community January 2021 Update
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill