Willis lifts Coll. Of Charleston over Delaware 66-59

By The Associated Press
January 3, 2021 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Payton Willis had 17 points as College of Charleston topped Delaware 66-59 on Sunday.

Zep Jasper added 13 points for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) and Cameron Copeland chipped in 10 points.

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Blue Hens (3-4, 1-1). Dylan Painter added 15 points and eight rebounds. Johnny McCoy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

