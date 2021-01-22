On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Winnipeg puts forwards Laine, Thompson on injured reserve

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets placed forwards Patrik Laine and Nate Thompson on injured reserve Friday.

Laine has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. The second overall pick in the 2016 draft, Laine had two goals and an assist in the Jets’ season-opening game before being sidelined.

Thompson suffered a lower-body injury Thursday in a win over the Ottawa Senators. He has been held pointless through four games.

Winnipeg added defenseman Dylan DeMelo to the active roster.

The Jets complete a three-game series against Ottawa on Saturday night in ___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL Winnipeg.

