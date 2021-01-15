Winthrop 70, Longwood 50

LONGWOOD (3-13)
Granlund 2-5 0-0 5, Watson 1-3 0-0 2, Wilson 1-5 0-0 2, Munoz 5-11 1-3 15, Wade 1-4 0-0 2, Bligen 2-8 0-0 4, Hill 3-9 2-2 8, Nkereuwem 5-5 1-2 11, Lliteras 0-1 0-0 0, Stefanovic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 20-51 5-9 50.
WINTHROP (13-0)
Burns 5-7 2-2 12, Anumba 2-4 8-8 12, Falden 0-1 0-0 0, Vaudrin 3-9 0-0 6, Zunic 2-6 0-0 6, Claxton 2-3 1-2 5, Arms 3-10 8-9 15, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, Corbin 2-6 0-0 6, King 0-1 0-0 0, Talford 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 1-1 0-0 3, Pupavac 0-0 0-0 0, Buss 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 19-21 70.
Halftime_Winthrop 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 5-21 (Munoz 4-10, Granlund 1-2, Bligen 0-1, Lliteras 0-1, Hill 0-2, Wade 0-2, Wilson 0-3), Winthrop 7-24 (Zunic 2-4, Corbin 2-6, Jones 1-1, Lane 1-1, Arms 1-5, Falden 0-1, King 0-1, Anumba 0-2, Vaudrin 0-3). Rebounds_Longwood 25 (Munoz 6), Winthrop 35 (Arms 8). Assists_Longwood 5 (Granlund, Hill 2), Winthrop 17 (Vaudrin 7). Total Fouls_Longwood 17, Winthrop 13. A_36 (6,100).
