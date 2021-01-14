Winthrop 72, Longwood 61

LONGWOOD (3-12)
Granlund 1-4 0-0 2, Watson 3-6 1-2 7, Wilson 1-4 2-4 4, Munoz 2-10 6-10 11, Wade 3-11 1-1 8, Hill 4-8 6-7 15, Bligen 2-7 3-4 8, Nkereuwem 3-7 0-0 6, Lliteras 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 19-28 61.
WINTHROP (12-0)
Burns 5-9 0-0 10, Anumba 3-3 7-9 14, Falden 3-9 3-3 9, Vaudrin 6-9 1-1 13, Zunic 0-5 0-0 0, Claxton 1-2 2-2 4, Arms 4-8 0-1 10, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Talford 3-4 1-2 7, Corbin 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0, Lane 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 27-57 14-18 72.
Halftime_Winthrop 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 4-17 (Bligen 1-1, Hill 1-2, Wade 1-5, Munoz 1-7, Granlund 0-1, Wilson 0-1), Winthrop 4-20 (Arms 2-5, Anumba 1-1, Lane 1-3, Claxton 0-1, Corbin 0-1, Vaudrin 0-2, Zunic 0-3, Falden 0-4). Fouled Out_Munoz. Rebounds_Longwood 33 (Watson, Wilson, Bligen 7), Winthrop 36 (Vaudrin 8). Assists_Longwood 6 (Watson 2), Winthrop 10 (Vaudrin 5). Total Fouls_Longwood 19, Winthrop 25.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments