Winthrop 72, Presbyterian 58

WINTHROP (14-0)
Burns 4-5 2-4 10, Anumba 2-5 0-0 4, Falden 4-7 1-2 10, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Zunic 0-1 0-0 0, Vaudrin 5-7 7-8 18, Claxton 1-2 1-1 3, Arms 3-11 2-3 9, Talford 6-7 0-0 12, King 0-2 0-0 0, Corbin 1-3 0-0 3, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 13-18 72.
PRESBYTERIAN (3-6)
Hill 5-11 4-4 14, McCormack 3-8 2-2 10, Harrison 5-16 5-6 17, Reddish 0-3 0-0 0, Younger 3-4 2-2 9, Thrash 3-5 2-2 8, Graham 0-2 0-0 0, Le Gregam 0-2 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 15-16 58.
Halftime_Winthrop 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 5-18 (Jones 1-1, Vaudrin 1-1, Corbin 1-2, Falden 1-3, Arms 1-6, Claxton 0-1, King 0-1, Zunic 0-1, Anumba 0-2), Presbyterian 5-20 (Harrison 2-6, McCormack 2-7, Younger 1-2, Graham 0-1, Le Gregam 0-1, Thrash 0-1, Hill 0-2). Fouled Out_Reddish. Rebounds_Winthrop 31 (Anumba 6), Presbyterian 23 (Hill 6). Assists_Winthrop 15 (Vaudrin 5), Presbyterian 9 (Graham 3). Total Fouls_Winthrop 21, Presbyterian 18. A_20 (2,300).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments