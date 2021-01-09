On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Winthrop 75, Gardner-Webb 65

By The Associated Press
January 9, 2021 3:28 pm
< a min read
      

GARDNER-WEBB (3-7)

Dufeal 1-1 3-4 6, Reid 2-5 1-3 5, Cornwall 6-13 4-5 17, Falko 3-16 1-2 7, Selden 1-9 2-2 5, Sears 7-11 1-1 18, Mann 2-4 2-4 7, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Lynott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 14-21 65.

WINTHROP (10-0)

Burns 3-7 1-2 7, Anumba 4-8 0-0 10, Falden 2-6 2-2 8, Vaudrin 3-11 5-6 12, Zunic 2-5 2-2 8, Arms 5-9 3-3 17, Claxton 0-2 1-2 1, Talford 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 5-6 5, King 1-6 0-0 2, Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 20-25 75.

Halftime_Winthrop 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-25 (Sears 3-5, Dufeal 1-1, Mann 1-1, Cornwall 1-4, Selden 1-7, Williams 0-3, Falko 0-4), Winthrop 11-32 (Arms 4-5, Anumba 2-3, Zunic 2-4, Falden 2-6, Vaudrin 1-6, Claxton 0-1, Corbin 0-1, Jones 0-2, King 0-4). Fouled Out_Falko, Selden, Mann. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 41 (Falko 10), Winthrop 47 (Anumba, Vaudrin, Talford 7). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Cornwall 3), Winthrop 16 (Vaudrin 8). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 28, Winthrop 20.

        Insight by Here Technologies: Learn how the National Guard Bureau is using technology to address the top needs for public safety in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|15 Business - Cloud Storage in M365
1|15 CMMC Lunch and Learn: Current State of...
1|15 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Orion ready to fuel up for Artemis I mission