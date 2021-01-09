Winthrop 75, Gardner-Webb 65

GARDNER-WEBB (3-7)
Dufeal 1-1 3-4 6, Reid 2-5 1-3 5, Cornwall 6-13 4-5 17, Falko 3-16 1-2 7, Selden 1-9 2-2 5, Sears 7-11 1-1 18, Mann 2-4 2-4 7, Williams 0-4 0-0 0, Lynott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 14-21 65.
WINTHROP (10-0)
Burns 3-7 1-2 7, Anumba 4-8 0-0 10, Falden 2-6 2-2 8, Vaudrin 3-11 5-6 12, Zunic 2-5 2-2 8, Arms 5-9 3-3 17, Claxton 0-2 1-2 1, Talford 1-5 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 5-6 5, King 1-6 0-0 2, Corbin 1-2 0-0 2, Lane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 20-25 75.
Halftime_Winthrop 35-24. 3-Point Goals_Gardner-Webb 7-25 (Sears 3-5, Dufeal 1-1, Mann 1-1, Cornwall 1-4, Selden 1-7, Williams 0-3, Falko 0-4), Winthrop 11-32 (Arms 4-5, Anumba 2-3, Zunic 2-4, Falden 2-6, Vaudrin 1-6, Claxton 0-1, Corbin 0-1, Jones 0-2, King 0-4). Fouled Out_Falko, Selden, Mann. Rebounds_Gardner-Webb 41 (Falko 10), Winthrop 47 (Anumba, Vaudrin, Talford 7). Assists_Gardner-Webb 10 (Cornwall 3), Winthrop 16 (Vaudrin 8). Total Fouls_Gardner-Webb 28, Winthrop 20.
