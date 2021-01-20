On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Winthrop 78, Presbyterian 66

By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 7:19 pm
< a min read
      

WINTHROP (15-0)

Burns 2-5 0-0 4, Anumba 3-9 0-0 6, Falden 1-3 0-0 2, Vaudrin 7-12 3-4 20, Zunic 3-6 3-5 12, Arms 5-10 3-4 14, Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Talford 4-7 1-2 9, Corbin 3-4 0-0 9, Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.

PRESBYTERIAN (3-7)

Hill 4-8 1-5 9, McCormack 4-6 0-1 11, Harrison 7-16 1-1 16, Reddish 3-6 4-7 11, Younger 1-1 3-4 6, Thrash 4-6 3-4 11, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 12-22 66.

Halftime_Winthrop 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 10-22 (Corbin 3-4, Vaudrin 3-4, Zunic 3-4, Arms 1-2, Claxton 0-1, Falden 0-2, Jones 0-2, Anumba 0-3), Presbyterian 6-15 (McCormack 3-5, Younger 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Harrison 1-4, Hill 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds_Winthrop 27 (Arms 8), Presbyterian 28 (McCormack, Thrash 7). Assists_Winthrop 14 (Vaudrin 6), Presbyterian 14 (McCormack 5). Total Fouls_Winthrop 21, Presbyterian 18. A_15 (2,300).

        Insight by Zendesk: VA, GSA and the Education Department will explore how agencies are dealing with the new customer service imperative in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|20 2021 Association of American Colleges...
1|21 AFCEA NOVA 20th Annual Army IT Day
1|21 1st AIAA CFD Transition Modeling...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

After receiving second dose of Moderna vaccine, NIH Director notes it’s still important to follow the 3W’s