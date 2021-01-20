Winthrop 78, Presbyterian 66

WINTHROP (15-0)
Burns 2-5 0-0 4, Anumba 3-9 0-0 6, Falden 1-3 0-0 2, Vaudrin 7-12 3-4 20, Zunic 3-6 3-5 12, Arms 5-10 3-4 14, Claxton 1-2 0-0 2, Talford 4-7 1-2 9, Corbin 3-4 0-0 9, Jones 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-15 78.
PRESBYTERIAN (3-7)
Hill 4-8 1-5 9, McCormack 4-6 0-1 11, Harrison 7-16 1-1 16, Reddish 3-6 4-7 11, Younger 1-1 3-4 6, Thrash 4-6 3-4 11, Stewart 1-3 0-0 2, Le Gregam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-47 12-22 66.
Halftime_Winthrop 37-28. 3-Point Goals_Winthrop 10-22 (Corbin 3-4, Vaudrin 3-4, Zunic 3-4, Arms 1-2, Claxton 0-1, Falden 0-2, Jones 0-2, Anumba 0-3), Presbyterian 6-15 (McCormack 3-5, Younger 1-1, Reddish 1-2, Harrison 1-4, Hill 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Rebounds_Winthrop 27 (Arms 8), Presbyterian 28 (McCormack, Thrash 7). Assists_Winthrop 14 (Vaudrin 6), Presbyterian 14 (McCormack 5). Total Fouls_Winthrop 21, Presbyterian 18. A_15 (2,300).
