Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 80

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-9)
Clayborne 1-3 0-4 2, Jude 4-6 1-2 12, Baker 7-8 0-0 15, T.Jones 7-11 0-0 20, Stephney 4-11 2-2 11, Thorpe 3-4 2-3 8, Batts 1-6 2-2 4, Battle 3-3 2-2 8, Marable 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 9-15 80.
WINTHROP (16-0)
Claxton 2-2 1-2 5, Anumba 3-8 3-4 10, Falden 4-11 2-4 12, R.Jones 0-2 3-4 3, Zunic 2-7 0-0 4, Vaudrin 4-7 3-4 12, Corbin 7-9 0-1 20, Arms 3-8 4-5 10, Talford 3-4 0-0 6, Burns 0-5 0-2 0, King 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 29-69 16-26 84.
Halftime_Winthrop 38-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 11-17 (T.Jones 6-8, Jude 3-5, Baker 1-1, Stephney 1-3), Winthrop 10-24 (Corbin 6-8, Falden 2-5, Vaudrin 1-1, Anumba 1-3, King 0-1, Arms 0-2, Zunic 0-4). Fouled Out_Clayborne, Batts. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 26 (Clayborne, Stephney 5), Winthrop 37 (Falden 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 9 (Batts 4), Winthrop 15 (Zunic, Vaudrin 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 22, Winthrop 11. A_41 (6,100).
