On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 80

By The Associated Press
January 28, 2021 9:25 pm
< a min read
      

UNC-ASHEVILLE (9-9)

Clayborne 1-3 0-4 2, Jude 4-6 1-2 12, Baker 7-8 0-0 15, T.Jones 7-11 0-0 20, Stephney 4-11 2-2 11, Thorpe 3-4 2-3 8, Batts 1-6 2-2 4, Battle 3-3 2-2 8, Marable 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-52 9-15 80.

WINTHROP (16-0)

Claxton 2-2 1-2 5, Anumba 3-8 3-4 10, Falden 4-11 2-4 12, R.Jones 0-2 3-4 3, Zunic 2-7 0-0 4, Vaudrin 4-7 3-4 12, Corbin 7-9 0-1 20, Arms 3-8 4-5 10, Talford 3-4 0-0 6, Burns 0-5 0-2 0, King 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 29-69 16-26 84.

Halftime_Winthrop 38-31. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Asheville 11-17 (T.Jones 6-8, Jude 3-5, Baker 1-1, Stephney 1-3), Winthrop 10-24 (Corbin 6-8, Falden 2-5, Vaudrin 1-1, Anumba 1-3, King 0-1, Arms 0-2, Zunic 0-4). Fouled Out_Clayborne, Batts. Rebounds_UNC-Asheville 26 (Clayborne, Stephney 5), Winthrop 37 (Falden 7). Assists_UNC-Asheville 9 (Batts 4), Winthrop 15 (Zunic, Vaudrin 4). Total Fouls_UNC-Asheville 22, Winthrop 11. A_41 (6,100).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 CloudBytes Connect
2|2 USCENTCOM Virtual Data Symposium
2|2 Legal Week 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder crew partnered with Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium to release rescued turtles