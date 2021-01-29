Winthrop looks to extend streak vs UNC-Asheville

UNC-Asheville (9-9, 8-5) vs. Winthrop (16-0, 13-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its 19th straight conference win against UNC-Asheville. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the Hampton Pirates 87-81 on Feb. 22, 2020. UNC-Asheville fell short in an 84-80 game at Winthrop in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and D.J. Burns Jr. have combined to account for 53 percent of Winthrop’s scoring this season. For UNC-Asheville, Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe, Trent Stephney and Evan Clayborne have collectively accounted for 61 percent of all UNC-Asheville scoring.TERRIFIC TAJION: Jones has connected on 43.9 percent of the 148 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 65 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: UNC-Asheville is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 71.

STREAK SCORING: Winthrop has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82.1 points while giving up 71.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Winthrop offense has scored 82.9 points per game this season, ranking the Eagles 17th among Division 1 teams. The UNC-Asheville defense has allowed 73.6 points per game to opponents (ranked 216th).

