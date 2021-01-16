WKU looks to sweep Marshall

Western Kentucky (10-4, 3-2) vs. Marshall (7-3, 1-2)

Henderson Center, Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky goes for the season sweep over Marshall after winning the previous matchup in Bowling Green. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Hilltoppers outshot Marshall from the field 47.5 percent to 42.3 percent and made 17 more foul shots en route to an 81-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Marshall has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Taevion Kinsey, Jarrod West, Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Thundering Herd points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Hilltoppers have allowed just 67.6 points per game to CUSA opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kinsey has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Marshall field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Herd have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hilltoppers. Marshall has an assist on 54 of 83 field goals (65.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Western Kentucky has assists on 31 of 67 field goals (46.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Marshall is ranked second in the CUSA with an average of 75.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.