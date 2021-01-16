Wofford 77, Chattanooga 59

WOFFORD (8-4)
Godwin 1-3 4-8 6, Hollowell 3-8 2-2 10, Larson 0-1 3-4 3, Murphy 7-19 6-6 23, Safford 7-9 3-4 19, Klesmit 3-7 0-0 8, Mack 3-7 0-0 6, Pringle 1-2 0-0 2, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 18-24 77.
CHATTANOOGA (11-4)
Ayeni 3-3 5-6 11, Kenic 1-10 2-2 4, Banks 4-10 2-2 11, Jean-Baptiste 6-9 0-1 13, M.Smith 6-16 2-3 15, Caldwell 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 22-56 11-14 59.
Halftime_Chattanooga 35-22. 3-Point Goals_Wofford 9-26 (Murphy 3-9, Safford 2-4, Klesmit 2-5, Hollowell 2-7, Mack 0-1), Chattanooga 4-21 (Jean-Baptiste 1-2, M.Smith 1-4, Walker 1-4, Banks 1-5, Caldwell 0-3, Kenic 0-3). Fouled Out_Banks, Jean-Baptiste. Rebounds_Wofford 37 (Larson 8), Chattanooga 26 (Banks, M.Smith 7). Assists_Wofford 16 (Murphy 5), Chattanooga 6 (Jean-Baptiste 3). Total Fouls_Wofford 15, Chattanooga 23.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments