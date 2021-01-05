On Air: GolfDMV
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press
January 5, 2021 2:55 pm
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (31) 9-0 799 1
2. Louisville (1) 7-0 756 2
3. NC State 10-0 733 3
4. South Carolina 7-1 694 4
5. Connecticut 6-0 687 5
6. Baylor 8-1 630 6
7. Texas A&M (1) 10-0 575 9
8. Kentucky 9-1 553 11
9. UCLA 6-2 509 12
10. Arizona 8-1 506 8
11. Oregon 8-1 484 7
12. Maryland 7-1 435 14
13. Arkansas 10-2 420 10
14. Michigan 7-0 365 17
15. Mississippi St. 6-2 357 13
16. Ohio St. 5-0 339 15
17. Texas 8-1 261 19
18. Indiana 5-3 191 18
19. South Florida 7-1 188 22
20. Syracuse 5-1 186 20
21. Gonzaga 9-2 145 23
22. DePaul 5-3 136 21
23. Northwestern 4-2 95 16
24. Michigan St. 8-0 77 NR
25. Missouri St. 4-2 67 24

Dropped out: No. 25 South Dakota State (7-2).

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (7-2) 55; Georgia (9-1) 43; Iowa (7-1) 37; Florida State (4-1) 31; Arizona State (7-3) 13; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 9; Tennessee (6-1) 6; North Carolina (7-2) 5; Central Florida (5-1) 5; IUPUI (8-1) 4; Clemson (8-2) 3; Dayton (3-1) 1.

___

