WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Stanford (31) 10-0 799 1 2. Louisville (1) 10-0 761 2 3. NC State 10-0 731 3 4. South Carolina 8-1 697 4 5. Connecticut 7-0 658 5 6. Baylor 8-1 628 6 7. Texas A&M (1) 12-0 606 7 8. UCLA 7-2 563 9 9. Maryland 9-1 523 12 10. Oregon 9-2 488 11 11. Kentucky 9-3 448 8 12. Michigan 9-0 446 14 13. Arizona 8-2 415 10 14. Mississippi St. 8-2 397 15 15. Ohio St. 6-0 349 16 16. Arkansas 10-4 289 13 17. South Florida 9-1 254 19 18. Indiana 7-3 240 18 19. Gonzaga 10-2 197 21 20. Texas 8-2 170 17 21. Syracuse 5-1 154 20 22. DePaul 6-3 136 22 23. Northwestern 6-2 116 23 24. Tennessee 8-1 63 32 25. Missouri St. 4-2 61 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Michigan State (8-2).

Others receiving votes: South Dakota State (9-2) 49; Georgia (10-1) 41; Washington State (7-1) 40; Iowa (8-2) 25; Florida State (4-1) 15; Michigan State (8-2) 14; IUPUI (8-1) 7; West Virginia (8-2) 6; Clemson (8-4) 5; Dayton (5-1) 4; Florida Gulf Coast (7-2) 2; Wake Forest (6-3) 1; Delaware (7-1) 1; Arizona State (7-3) 1.

