On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 6, 2021 3:00 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Jan. 6

EAST

Villanova 78, Seton Hall 71

SOUTH

South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48

Temple 66, East Carolina 57

        Insight by ForgeRock: Learn how the Defense Manpower Data Center is constantly looking for better ideas for identity credentialing and access management technologies in this free webinar.

W. Carolina 74, Piedmont 54

MIDWEST

Ball St. 93, Toledo 78

Bowling Green 73, W. Michigan 48

Buffalo 73, E. Michigan 68

Cent. Michigan 83, Akron 58

Iowa 92, Minnesota 79

Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55

Ohio 72, Miami (Ohio) 63

        Read more Sports News news.

Tulsa 62, Cincinnati 57

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 66, Nicholls 40

Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 74

Oklahoma St. 78, TCU 53

SE Louisiana 71, Sam Houston St. 67

Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas A&M-CC 41

Tulane 76, Houston 62

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Boise St. 52

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|11 Ask a Marketing Cloud Expert
1|11 The Six New Rules of Business: Creating...
1|11 Business - Tasks in M365
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

GPO Director Hugh Halpern thanks team for supporting Congress following events on Capitol Hill