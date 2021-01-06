Wednesday, Jan. 6
EAST
Villanova 78, Seton Hall 71
SOUTH
South Florida 66, Wichita St. 48
Temple 66, East Carolina 57
W. Carolina 74, Piedmont 54
MIDWEST
Ball St. 93, Toledo 78
Bowling Green 73, W. Michigan 48
Buffalo 73, E. Michigan 68
Cent. Michigan 83, Akron 58
Iowa 92, Minnesota 79
Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55
Ohio 72, Miami (Ohio) 63
Tulsa 62, Cincinnati 57
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 66, Nicholls 40
Oklahoma 75, Texas Tech 74
Oklahoma St. 78, TCU 53
SE Louisiana 71, Sam Houston St. 67
Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas A&M-CC 41
Tulane 76, Houston 62
FAR WEST
Air Force 76, Boise St. 52
