Wednesday, Jan. 20
EAST
Seton Hall 87, St. John’s 64
West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 56
SOUTH
McNeese St. 80, SE Louisiana 72
Stephen F. Austin 87, Northwestern St. 28
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 66, Akron 57
E. Michigan 70, Cent. Michigan 67
Marquette 72, Georgetown 40
Memphis 61, Cincinnati 52
Ohio 84, Buffalo 81
Texas Tech 75, Kansas 65
Toledo 67, N. Illinois 62
W. Michigan 70, Miami (Ohio) 54
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58
Houston 80, Temple 46
Sam Houston St. 88, Abilene Christian 72
Texas 71, TCU 54
Texas A&M-CC 57, New Orleans 49
Tulsa 68, East Carolina 54
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 90, Utah St. 59
___
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments