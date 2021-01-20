On Air: Cyber Chat
By The Associated Press
January 20, 2021 3:00 pm
Wednesday, Jan. 20

EAST

Seton Hall 87, St. John’s 64

West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 56

SOUTH

McNeese St. 80, SE Louisiana 72

Stephen F. Austin 87, Northwestern St. 28

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 66, Akron 57

E. Michigan 70, Cent. Michigan 67

Marquette 72, Georgetown 40

Memphis 61, Cincinnati 52

Ohio 84, Buffalo 81

Texas Tech 75, Kansas 65

Toledo 67, N. Illinois 62

W. Michigan 70, Miami (Ohio) 54

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58

Houston 80, Temple 46

Sam Houston St. 88, Abilene Christian 72

Texas 71, TCU 54

Texas A&M-CC 57, New Orleans 49

Tulsa 68, East Carolina 54

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 90, Utah St. 59

___

