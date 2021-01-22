On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

Women’s College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
January 22, 2021 3:00 pm
Saturday, Jan. 23

EAST

Lehigh 87, Holy Cross 68

Robert Morris 68, Wright St. 65

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 60, Green Bay 48

FAR WEST

Hawaii 49, Cal St.-Fullerton 47

___

Sports News

