Sunday, Jan. 24
EAST
Albany (NY) 63, New Hampshire 50
Army 63, Navy 58
Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67
Drexel 55, Elon 44
La Salle 56, George Mason 49
Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62
Maine 70, Binghamton 53
Manhattan 58, Monmouth (NJ) 45
Mount St. Mary’s 95, CCSU 61
NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59
Saint Joseph’s 63, George Washington 61
Stony Brook 73, NJIT 41
Towson 92, Hofstra 64
SOUTH
Alabama 67, Auburn 55
Bellarmine 71, Stetson 64
Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT
Coll. of Charleston 69, William & Mary 66
ETSU 58, UNC-Greensboro 48
Florida Gulf Coast 92, Lipscomb 48
Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58
Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 73
Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63
NC Central 57, Norfolk St. 44
North Alabama 57, Jacksonville 47
North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73
Richmond 69, VCU 65
South Carolina 69, LSU 65
Tennessee 70, Kentucky 53
MIDWEST
Indiana 74, Northwestern 61
Marquette 95, Butler 57
Saint Louis 63, UMass 52
FAR WEST
Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43
