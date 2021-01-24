On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
January 24, 2021 3:00 pm
Sunday, Jan. 24

EAST

Albany (NY) 63, New Hampshire 50

Army 63, Navy 58

Delaware 79, UNC-Wilmington 67

Drexel 55, Elon 44

La Salle 56, George Mason 49

Lehigh 83, Holy Cross 62

Maine 70, Binghamton 53

Manhattan 58, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Mount St. Mary’s 95, CCSU 61

NC A&T 86, Delaware St. 59

Saint Joseph’s 63, George Washington 61

Stony Brook 73, NJIT 41

Towson 92, Hofstra 64

SOUTH

Alabama 67, Auburn 55

Bellarmine 71, Stetson 64

Clemson 86, Syracuse 77, OT

Coll. of Charleston 69, William & Mary 66

ETSU 58, UNC-Greensboro 48

Florida Gulf Coast 92, Lipscomb 48

Georgia Tech 66, Florida St. 58

Kennesaw St. 81, North Florida 73

Louisville 65, Wake Forest 63

NC Central 57, Norfolk St. 44

North Alabama 57, Jacksonville 47

North Carolina 78, Notre Dame 73

Richmond 69, VCU 65

South Carolina 69, LSU 65

Tennessee 70, Kentucky 53

MIDWEST

Indiana 74, Northwestern 61

Marquette 95, Butler 57

Saint Louis 63, UMass 52

FAR WEST

Hawaii 57, Cal St.-Fullerton 43

___

