Monday, Jan. 25

EAST

Manhattan 49, Monmouth (NJ) 48

Minnesota 85, Penn St. 76

Villanova 81, St. John’s 78, OT

SOUTH

Austin Peay 74, Murray St. 71

Georgia 75, Arkansas 73

Jacksonville St. 69, Tennessee Tech 58

James Madison 67, Northeastern 49

Southern U. 60, Alabama St. 56

MIDWEST

Nebraska 57, Illinois 53

Ohio St. 88, Maryland 86

Oklahoma St. 69, Kansas St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Lafayette 54, UALR 45

FAR WEST

San Francisco 64, Pepperdine 56

UNLV 89, Utah St. 59

