By The Associated Press

Tuesday, Jan. 26

SOUTH

Hampton 66, Radford 51

Louisville 79, Miami 76

Northeastern 77, James Madison 69

Pittsburgh 79, Clemson 69

Richmond 86, George Mason 48

UT Martin 66, Belmont 63

W. Carolina 53, SC State 43

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 82, TCU 49

FAR WEST

BYU 81, Pacific 60

Oregon St. 98, Washington 68

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 63, San Diego 56

___

